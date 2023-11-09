This Thursday, November 9, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, called early elections for March 10, 2024, just two years after the last elections. Despite its historic absolute majority in 2022, the government crisis following the resignation on Tuesday of Prime Minister António Costa, investigated for corruption, has forced this decision by the Executive.

It’s official. Portugal will go to the polls early on March 10, 2024, after the last legislative elections two years ago that gave the Socialist Party an absolute majority.

This was announced this Thursday by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, whose plan is to dissolve Parliament and call the elections after the final vote on the 2024 budgets, scheduled for November 29.

“I opt for the dissolution of the Assembly of the Republic and the calling of elections on March 10, 2024 (…) to thus satisfy the expectations of the Portuguese,” he said on Thursday night in a national speech.

The reason: the serious institutional crisis that Portugal is currently going through, following the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister António Costa on Tuesday, in the midst of a corruption investigation against him.

This week, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that Costa will be investigated by the Supreme Court for irregularities regarding the management and bidding of several energy projects. The outgoing prime minister has denied the charges against him throughout.

President Rebelo de Sousa has supported him at all times and praised his management of issues such as the pandemic or the war in Ukraine, as well as Costa’s willingness to serve for as long as necessary.

According to what the law establishes in Portugal, elections must be held within 60 days following the publication of the decree for the dissolution of the Assembly.

News in development…