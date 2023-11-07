The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, resigned this Tuesday due to the investigation against him for possible malfeasance, active and passive corruption, and influence peddling in lithium and hydrogen businesses, although he assured that has not committed any illegal act.

“In these circumstances, obviously, I presented my resignation to His Excellency the President of the Republic,” said the socialist in a televised intervention, in which he noted that The position of prime minister is not compatible with “suspicion of the practice of any criminal act.”

Costa said he was “surprised” this Tuesday with the information of a criminal process against him and he was “totally available” to collaborate with Justice, but denied the accusations and stressed that he is leaving “with a very clear conscience.”

“I want to say, and I look into the eyes of the Portuguese, that the practice of any illegal act or even reprehensible act does not weigh on my conscience,” said the politician, who, however, considers that he must resign because “the dignity of the functions of prime minister” is not compatible with any suspicion.

After his resignation, The next steps to follow will be decided by the president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who has the power to dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and call elections if he deems it necessary.

Official residence of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa.

Costa did not want to advance or deny whether he will be a candidate in a possible election: “The last thing I will do is condition or publicly pronounce on the decision that the president will make.”

The Public Ministry announced this Tuesday in a statement that it was investigating Costa and several members of his Cabinet for alleged crimes of prevarication, active and passive corruption, and influence peddling. for a case linked to lithium and hydrogen businesses.

The Prosecutor’s Office carried out a search of “spaces used by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff” and noted that several suspects have spoken of Costa’s involvement in the case for “unblocking procedures.”

The Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa.

The investigation, in which more than 40 places have been registered, focuses on the lithium exploitation concessions in the Romano and Barroso mines., in the north of the country; in addition to a project for a hydrogen energy production plant and another for the construction of a data center, both in Sines.

The Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants against the prime minister’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines and two of its administrators in the company “Start Campus” and against a lawyer, who will be presented to Justice for interrogation.

The Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, and the president of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Environment Agency were also declared “arguidos” (formal suspects, a figure prior to the accusation).

EFE