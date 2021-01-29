The Portuguese Parliament on Friday, January 29 approved a law authorizing “medically assisted death”. This vote will make this Catholic country the fourth in Europe to legalize euthanasia when it takes effect. This law, which came to merge these different proposals, provides that only Portuguese adults, residing in the country and being “in a situation of extreme suffering, presenting irreversible lesions” or reached “from an incurable disease”, may have recourse to assisted suicide.

The text, which was approved with 136 votes in favor, 78 votes against and 4 abstentions, will be submitted to the conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who can either promulgate it, submit it to the Constitutional Court for analysis or put his veto.

The bill was approved thanks to a majority of votes from the Socialist Party, which had given freedom to vote to its deputies, some deputies from the Social Democratic Party (center right), the votes of the Left Bloc (far left) and the PAN animal party. The outcome of this final vote seemed certain to the extent that several texts favorable to euthanasia have already been adopted in February 2020 by a majority of deputies.