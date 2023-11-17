There would be another error in the papers of the investigation known as “Operation Influencer”, the one which triggered a political earthquake in Portugal on 7 November, with the socialist prime minister, António Costaforced to resign after the police searched the offices of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and his chief of staff, Vítor Escária, arrested.

As reported by the weekly Expresso, this would be another misinterpretation of a wiretap. The investigators were convinced of the existence of a meeting between the prime minister’s chief of staff, one of the entrepreneurs under investigation, Afonso Salema, and the consultant Diogo Lacerda Machado, an old friend of António Costa.

In particular, they believed that the meeting had taken place at the headquarters of the Socialist Party, in Lisbon. During the interrogation Vítor Escária denied having ever met Salema there and in the end, according to the sources of Portuguese journalists that the Prosecutor’s Office has so far refused to comment on, the prosecutor himself would have recognized the misunderstanding due to the fact that, during a intercepted phone call, one of the interlocutors would have told the other that he was passing in front of the party headquarters.

This would be the third factual error present in the investigation documents. What caused the most sensation was the misunderstanding, again following a perhaps faulty transcription of an interception, between the name of Prime Minister António Costa and that of one of his ministers, António Costa Silva. But always the weekly Expressoin recent days, had identified the wrong quote of a decree by former Infrastructure Minister João Galamba, officially under investigation and in the meantime resigned. According to the investigators, that decree favored Start Campus (a company of which Afonso Salema, until his recent resignation, was executive director) and could represent evidence of an exchange of favors. The decree put on record, however, did not concern the authorization to pass the fiber optic cables needed for the data center that Start Campus is building in the city of Sines and whose contract has come under investigation.