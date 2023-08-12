Home page World

An orca in front of the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean (symbol image) © Imago / Ardea

Orca attacks are piling up: A French sailor filmed an attack on his sailing boat while scientists puzzled over the reasons for the behavior.

Cabo de São Vicente – Another orca attack on a sailing boat occurred off the south coast of Portugal. A French sailor filmed interacting with the killer whales, who within moments destroyed the rudder of his boat. Reports of orca attacks off the coasts of Spain and Portugal and in the Strait of Gibraltar have been piling up for months. The exact reasons are still unclear – but there are hypotheses.

Another orca attack on sailing boat off the coast of Portugal – rudder “destroyed within a minute”

Frenchman Phep Philouceros was en route to northern France off the coast of southern Portugal’s Cape of Cabo de São Vicente when five orcas approached his sailing boat, as reported insider reported. The 70-year-old filmed the behavior of the killer whales: the recordings show, among other things, how two of the animals ram the stern, damaging the boat, according to the British news channel SWNS.

The killer whales destroyed the rudder “within a minute”, as the sailor said. Unmaneuverable due to the lack of control, the man alerted the emergency services, who arrived within about 15 minutes.

Orca Attack on Sailboat: Killer Whales’ Playthings – “Were About Six or Seven Meters Long”

The sailboat was towed ashore by rescuers to the nearest town of Sagres. During the approximately 30-minute journey, the animals still did not leave the boat, Philouceros reported to the media. However, the French sailor does not believe it was a malicious attack, but rather that young animals are playing games.

“They were about six or seven meters long. They were neither adults nor babies. If the orcas really wanted to sink the boat, they could easily have done so. I don’t think that was her intention,” the 70-year-old said loudly Insider. Although there is always talk of “attacks”, researchers prefer to speak of “interactions” because the exact reason for the behavior of the animals is not clear.

Orca attacks on boats are increasing

Sailors can still set sail. Because statistically, orca attacks are still rare. However, researchers recently found that the attacks are more common than before. From 52 in 2020, the number of attacks increased loudly Guardians to 207 last year.

According to data from the Cruising Association, there have been 23 reports of orca attacks on boats in the waters of Portugal, Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar since May alone this year. During the “Ocean Race” sailing race, for example, several whales approached a sailing boat and there were also several attacks at this year’s Mallorca sailing regatta Copa del Rey, the boat “Corsario” was severely damaged.

Increasing orca attacks are puzzling researchers – whales just want to play

Researchers are trying to find out the reasons for the behavior of sea creatures. Some, like the president of the conservation group Circe, Renaud de Stephanis, are convinced that the killer whales just want to play. Meanwhile, biologist Alfredo López from the organization GT Orca Atlántica says it could also be a reaction to a negative experience with a ship.

But it is also possible that the highly intelligent animals from the dolphin family simply “invented something new” for themselves. The theory of the negative experience, however, also supports the biologist Dan Olsen of the North Gulf Oceanic Society. “I think it all started when a female or her calf was injured by contact with the oar of a boat, because the oar is always the target of the attacks. In addition, only sailing boats are affected,” Olsen added National Geographic. (bme/dpa).