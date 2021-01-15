The headquarters of the European Institutions in Spain this morning hosted the flag-raising ceremony in honor of the beginning of the Portuguese presidency in the Council of the European Union, in which the Portuguese country, which will hold this position until June 30 from 2021, will focus on strengthening the resilience of the twenty-eight and in the confidence of citizens in the European social model.

Juan González-Barba, Secretary of State for the European Union, João Mira-Gomes, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal in Spain, Wolfgang Dold, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Spain, Juergen Foecking, Head of Relations Institutional members of the Office of the European Parliament in Spain and Francisco Fonseca, Director of the Representation of the European Commission in Spain, who has highlighted the complicated semester in which the Portuguese presidency opens: the definitive exit of the United Kingdom, the need to launch the ambitious package of EU recovery measures and the budget for the next seven years, the necessary health coordination to facilitate the vaccination process in all EU countries .

For his part, the Secretary of State for the European Union, Juan González-Barba, wished “Best of luck to a neighboring country and brother like Portugal in its presidency of the Council of the EU”. “We fully share the social approach of the Portuguese presidency and we hope that Europeans will move forward together this semester in the fight against covid-19 and its economic consequences,” he said.

Likewise, João Mira-Gomes stressed that “the Portuguese Presidency begins under the sign of hope in overcoming the pandemic, as well as in economic recovery.” »After the important political agreements reached on the reconstruction funds, we have to put in place the instruments that will make it possible to launch the recovery, materializing in effective support for citizens and companies«.

The ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Spain, Wolfgang Dold, recalled that “‘Together relaunching Europe!’ has been the motto of the German presidency of the Council for the last semester. “I am convinced that we came out more united in this difficult semester due to the covid. The most important thing is that we have agreed on a plan to relaunch the economy without historical precedent and that we have launched a common vaccination strategy for the entire European Union. And not only that: we have also agreed on new objectives for climate protection and have successfully concluded negotiations for a treaty on a new partnership with the United Kingdom, ”he said.

goals



Thus, the Portuguese presidency sets three priorities during this period of time: promoting a European recovery sustained by climate and digital transitions, specifying the Social Pillar of the European Union as an essential element to ensure an inclusive climate and digital transition, and reinforce the strategic autonomy of a Europe open to the world.