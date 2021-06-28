From next Thursday (July 1st), the European Union will no longer restrict circulation of residents immunized against covid-19. The measure is a step towards opening the block to tourists from other nations, but some may be left out.

Portugal, one of the main destinations for Brazilians, has decided not to issue the certificate to anyone who has been vaccinated with immunizers not approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency). The European agency has so far authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

The text that regulates the digital certificate provides what “Member States may also accept vaccination certificates for vaccines that have been authorized nationally or by the World Health Organization (WHO)”.

CoronaVac, widely used in Brazil, has not received the approval of the EMA, but is part of the WHO portfolio.

However, the DGS (General Directorate of Health), an agency linked to the Portuguese Ministry of Health, instructed that the certificate be issued “after administration of each dose of covid-19 vaccines approved in the European Union, as recommended by the European Medicines Agency”. here is the whole of the document (211 KB).

O decree (whole – 519 KB) authorizing the issuance of the certificate was sanctioned last Friday (June 25). The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, accepted the orientation of the DGS and determined that the “vaccination certificate, attesting to the complete vaccination schedule of the respective holder” is issued “with a covid-19 vaccine with marketing authorization” granted by EMA.

The country still has no resolution for the entry of vaccinated Brazilians and the borders are closed to tourists.

Portugal only allows the entry of national citizens and, in some cases (such as family visits), foreigners. All travelers must test negative for covid-19 and be quarantined for up to 14 days. Proof of vaccination would prevent the imposition of these measures.

From 17 European nations, the Brazilians can enter at 4. Another 13 countries in Europe allow some exceptions for travel departing from Brazil, most for citizens of the European Union or of the countries themselves.

Find out which countries are currently open to visitors from Brazil in this article.

