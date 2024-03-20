Wednesday, March 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Portugal | Luís Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Portugal | Luís Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister

The government's veto responsibility shifts from the center-left to the center-right.

Portuguese has been appointed as the new prime minister Luis Montenegro51, says the office of the country's president in a press release.

Montenegro's center-right opposition coalition AD won snap parliamentary elections in Portugal last week, but did not get a majority.

However, Montenegro has ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the far-right Chega, which was also successful in the elections. Instead, he plans to form a minority government.

Montenegro follows the Socialist Party in the task António Costawhich had been in power since 2015.

#Portugal #Luís #Montenegro #appointed #Prime #Minister

See also  Britain Some asylum seekers coming to Britain may soon have to carry a tracking device - Johnson: "It's important to make sure they can't just disappear"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tarkovsky's son will talk in a documentary about the restoration of the film “Andrei Rublev”

Tarkovsky's son will talk in a documentary about the restoration of the film "Andrei Rublev"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result