Portugal | Luís Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister

The government's veto responsibility shifts from the center-left to the center-right.

Portuguese has been appointed as the new prime minister Luis Montenegro51, says the office of the country's president in a press release.

Montenegro's center-right opposition coalition AD won snap parliamentary elections in Portugal last week, but did not get a majority.

However, Montenegro has ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the far-right Chega, which was also successful in the elections. Instead, he plans to form a minority government.

Montenegro follows the Socialist Party in the task António Costawhich had been in power since 2015.