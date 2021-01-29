The Parliament of Portugal approved this Friday a law that authorizes “medically assisted death”, which if ratified would make this Catholic country the fourth in Europe to legalize Euthanasia, after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Spain is on the way to authorize it this year.

The text, which was approved with 136 votes in favor, 78 against and 4 abstentions, will be presented to the conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who may promulgate it, submit it to the analysis of the Constitutional Court or veto it.

This law, which merges different proposals, provides that older Portuguese who live in the country’s territory and are in “a extreme suffering situation, who have irreversible injuries “or affected by” an incurable disease “can resort to assisted suicide.

The request of the patient at the end of his life must be validated by various doctors, as well as by a psychiatrist when there are doubts about the person’s ability to make a choice “free and conscious”.

When the time comes, the patient’s doctor will have to assure one last time of his willingness to end his days in the presence of witnesses.

Assisted death may be practiced in centers of the national health service or elsewhere “chosen by the patient” as long as it has “adequate clinical conditions and comfort,” the law specifies.

The vote passed thanks to the votes of the Socialist Party, the Left Bloc (extreme left), the party for the defense of animal rights PAN and some deputies of the Social Democratic Party (center right).

In the event of a presidential veto, the deputies can overcome it by means of a second vote.

Re-elected on Sunday for a second term, the head of state is a practicing Catholic who has so far avoided taking an open position on the law.

According to political scientist Paula Esprito Santo, “this question for him is the squaring of the circle” and the head of state could be tempted to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

For the socialist deputy Isabel Moreira, a specialist in constitutional law who participated in the final drafting of the law, it is about a “consensual” text that defends “human dignity”.

“Society has now calmed down on this issue,” he says, now that Portugal is preparing to follow in the footsteps of the three European countries that have already legalized euthanasia: Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Neighboring Spain also took a step in this direction last December, but the government project has yet to receive the green light from the Senate, predictably before the end of March.

In October, the Portuguese Parliament rejected a draft referendum on euthanasia, following a petition from the Federation for Life, which had collected nearly 100,000 signatures.

“It is about actively causing the death of a person. The role of the State is to take care of them, not kill them,” said José Maria Seabra Duque, one of those responsible for this Catholic organization.

“Obviously, we hope that the law will not be approved,” said priest Manuel Barbosa, spokesman for the Portuguese bishops’ conference, before the vote, adding that the Church’s position “has not changed.”

Dr. Jorge Espirito Santo hoped to live “a historic day.”

“People deserve to have the right to decide“, argues this 66-year-old retired oncologist who has campaigned for years in the movement for the decriminalization of assisted death.

