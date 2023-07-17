20 years after their only victory, the Under 19 national team has not lost the chance to return to the throne of Europe. In fact, the Azzurrini coached by Alberto Bollini defeated Portugal 1-0, overturning the defeat in the group stage. At the National Stadium, Italy immediately took the lead with a header from 19-year-old Michael Kayode, following an assist from Luis Hasa.

Lucid first half of the Azzurrini who had several opportunities to stretch while the Lusitanians limited themselves to trying from distance. In the second half Portugal was more incisive, with the last scare a few seconds from the end on a shot from Herculano just wide.

Portugal had reached this final without having lost a match between the Elite Round (the Portuguese had skipped the Main Round by ranking) and the final stage. With today’s result, captain Giacomo Faticanti made up for the disappointment of the other final played this summer, the one that just over a month ago saw the Azzurrini lose in the Under 20 World Cup in La Plata against Uruguay.

The Under 19 European Championship was established by UEFA in the 2001-02 season, as an evolution of the same tournament held since 1982 for the Under 18 national teams. In the 19 editions (it was not played due to Covid in 2020 and 2021), Italy it won only once, in 2003, beating Portugal in Vaduz (2-0, Della Rocca and Pazzini), then collecting three second places. In fact, in the 4 finals played, 3 knockouts came: in 2018 with Portugal himself (4-3 after extra time, after the blue victory 3-2 in the group stage); in 2016 with the France of the phenomenon Mbappé who won with a clear 4-0; in 2008 with Germany (3-1).