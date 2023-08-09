Hundreds of firefighters battled a fire that has been raging in southwestern Portugal for four days on Tuesday. The fire is ravaging the area of ​​Odemira, a small coastal town where many foreigners also stay. In addition, the fire is spreading towards the southern Algarve region, one of the country’s major tourist attractions. There is no relief yet: Portugal is experiencing a heat wave and the wind is blowing hard.

#Portugal #struggling #heat #wave #forest #fires #people #evacuated #fire #moving #Algarve