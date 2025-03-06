Portugal is aimed at anticipated elections after the prime minister calls a matter of trust

The Prime Minister of Portugal, the conservative Luís Montenegro, insisted this Wednesday during the second motion of censure against his government in the last month in which his executive will present a motion of confidence before the controversy by a company of his family founded by himself.

“As it is not clear, as results from the interventions of the great opposition parties, that the Parliament gives all the conditions to the government to execute its program, we will advance with the last opportunity to do so, which is the approval of a vote of trust,” Montenegro said before the Unicameral Assembly of the Republic (Parliament). “And there it is, the motion of trust will appear, placed on the table by Luís Montenegro, the government will advance with a motion of trust that will present here in Parliament.”

The Chief of the Executive has ruled these words during his speech in the debate in the hemicycle of the motion of censure presented – the second in the last month – by the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) against his government by the company of women and children of Montenegro. The motion of censure of the communists, who has had the support of the opposition (Bloco Esquerda, Livre and Pan), has not been successful by not receiving the support of the Socialists, who have opted for abstention.

The Portuguese Prime Minister said the government will present the motion of trust after the vote of censorship. Once the motion is presented with the Assembly of the Republic, it must be taken before the plenary in the next three days.

“And if Parliament does not legitimizes the government, the people will have to clarify their will and tell their representatives what they want for their future,” Montenegro acknowledged, who has assured that the early elections “are not desirable, but a necessary evil” to avoid the degradation of institutions and the loss of political stability.

And he added: “In short, if opposition parties do not accept the political legitimacy of the government to govern, two months of suspension of political stability are better than a year and a half of degradation and paralysis.”

As President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has confirmed at a press conference, in case the measure is approved on Friday by the Council of Ministers, the motion of trust could already be held next Wednesday, March 12. Rebelo de Sousa has explained that, if the current government does not receive parliamentary trust, the leaders of the political parties would summon the next day, and after that to the State Council.

The president of the Portuguese Republic has also detailed that the early elections would be held in May. “There is a motion to discuss, there is a motion to vote, and therefore we will see what the result is before making decisions,” said the Portuguese president, who has reiterated that the first possible date for the elections would be between May 11 and 18, 2025.

At the exit of the Plenary, the parliamentary spokesman of the PSD, Hugo Soares, has already confirmed that, in an early elections scenario, the candidate of his party would be again Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

The leader of the Socialist Party, Pedro Nuno Santos, has avoided referring to the result of the motion of censure or the possibility of early elections until listening to the words of the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The Socialists, after the initiative of the communists, had proposed on Monday the constitution of a parliamentary research commission to clarify the businesses of the company of Luís Montenegro. Santos has already claimed on several occasions that he will not support a motion of confidence presented by the Executive.

Before Montenegro’s speech, the PCP leader Paulo Raimundo has spoken, who explained that they have presented this motion of censure “with the aim of repealing the government and its policy.” Raimundo has affirmed that the measure is for Montenegro to clarify all the issues raised by the company in the hands of his wife and children, something that communist spokesmen consider that he has not fulfilled throughout the session, in which they have requested, without success, the affirmative vote of the Socialist Party.

Montenegro is involved in the controversy by Spinumviva, a company founded by the Prime Minister before assuming the position and when he was not in active politics, in the hands of his wife and children, and who has received payments from other companies in which the politician had worked.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister announced that he would leave the company in the hands of his children and, this Wednesday, the company Solverde has announced that it terminated the contract for the provision of services signed with the firm founded by Montenegro to guarantee “the good name” of both companies.

Luís Montenegro has already announced on Saturday his intention to present a motion of trust, that the second and third force in the Chamber, the Socialist Party and the Ultraderechista Chega, indicated that they were going to reject, but since then their government has played ambiguity and it was not clear if they were going to present it.

The failure of the motion would entail the resignation of the Executive. In that scenario, the President of the Republic would be faced with the traditional dilemma: or dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and call elections – according to some media, probably by the end of May or early June, just a few months before the autarkic elections (of local representatives) that must be held in September or October – or try a new government in the same parliamentary framework.

This Wednesday is the second motion of censure in less than a month against the current Portuguese government, which was chosen after the legislative elections of March 2024. The hemicycle rejected another promoted by the Ultradechist Chega party on February 21 for the links of Montenegro with the Spinumviva company.