Portugal is also burning. Numerous fires have been registered across the country. The three largest involve the region of Odemira, in the southwest, Leira, in the center, and Cinafaes, in the north.

More than a thousand firefighters were mobilized to put out the flames. In Odemira, 1,400 people were rescued from about twenty villages and campsites. The approximately 15 outbreaks in the region have destroyed 7,000 hectares of land.

In recent days, 55 people have been burned, mostly rescuers. The temperatures, which have exceeded 40 degrees, together with the strong winds and the dryness of the land have contributed to the crisis of recent days.