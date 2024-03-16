Back on track in Portimao

After the inaugural round in Qatar, the MotoGP makes a stop in the Algarve on the circuit of Portimao for the second act of the 2024 championship. Francesco Bagnaia he presents himself as leader of the standings with a two-point advantage over Brad Binder and in 2023 he won both races staged on the Portuguese track which hosted the inaugural round of the championship.

One year ago 2023 of Marc Marquez he started in a very negative way with the accident after a few laps in the GP which put him out of action for a few races, an episode in which Miguel Oliveira was also injured, the home favorite who won with KTM in 2020 will certainly be among the potential outsiders to keep and there is obviously curiosity about what Marc Marquez's performance will be, close to the podium in Lusail. Obviously, the debutant is also worth following Pedro Acostaimmediately protagonist in Qatar.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports MotoGPon TV8 Sunday's races will be deferred, while all Saturday sessions from MotoGP Qualifying onwards up to the Sprint of the premier class they will also be broadcast live and unencrypted. On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Portimao circuit where the MotoE championship will also debut.

Portuguese GP 2024: session times and TV programme

Friday 22 March

09.30-09.45 MotoE Prove Livere 1

10:00-10:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

10.50-11.30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

11.45-12.30 MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.35pm-1.50pm MotoE Prove Livere 2

2.15pm-2.50pm Moto3 Practice 1

3.05pm-3.45pm Moto2 Practice 1

16:00-17:00 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:00-18:10 MotoE Q1

18:20-18:30 MotoE Q2

Saturday 23 March

09.40-10.10 Moto3 Practice 2

10.25-10.55 Moto2 Practice 2

11.10-11.40 MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.50-12.05 MotoGP Q1 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

12.15-12.30 MotoGP Q2 (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

1.15pm MotoE Race-1

1.50pm-2.05pm Moto3 Q1 (live on TV8)

2.15pm-2.30pm Moto3 Q2 (live on TV8)

2.45pm-3.00pm Moto2 Q1 (live on TV8)

3.10pm-3.25pm ​​Moto2 Q2 (live on TV8)

4.00pm MotoGP Sprint 11 laps (live on TV8 and written live on FormulaPassion.it)

5.00pm MotoE Race-2

Sunday 24 March

10.40-10.50 MotoGP Warm-Up

12.00 Moto3 Race (delayed on TV8 at 5.15pm)

1.15pm Moto2 Race (delayed on TV8 at 6.30pm)

3.00pm MotoGP Race (delayed on TV8 at 8.15pm and live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Portimao circuit

Route: 4.6 km

Curves: 15, 6 left, 9 right

Width: 18m

Longest straight: 969m