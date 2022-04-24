Fabio Quartararo He was the fastest in the dry MotoGP warm-up at Portimao. The reigning world champion preceded Jack Miller and Marc Marquez, also very well the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales, fourth and sixth separated by Alex Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia he got the ok from the doctors and took part in the warm-up finishing in twelfth position in front of the leader of the classification Enea Bastianini.

Relive the Portimão Warm Up through ours LIVE

MotoGP | Portugal GP 2022, Warm Up results