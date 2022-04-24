Fabio Quartararo dominates the Portuguese Grand Prix and clamorously leads the championship, taking advantage of the fall of the leader Enea Bastianini. The Yamaha world champion staged a practically perfect race, recovering two positions at the start and setting the pace after a few kilometers.

Few emotions, therefore, at the head of the race until seven laps to go, when Jack Miller knocked out Joan Mir in the fight for second position. The Australian Ducati driver lost control of his Desmosedici as he attempted an overly optimistic attack on the Spaniard’s Suzuki, taking them both into the gravel. Johann Zarco and Aleix Espargaró thus benefitwho complete the podium in front of the other Suzuki, that of Alex Rins (author of an amazing comeback from 23rd place on the grid).

Fifth place for the host Miguel Oliveira, who precedes the Hondas of Marc and Alex Marquez. Pecco Bagnaia’s race was also positive who, despite the aching shoulder after the crash in Q1 and the start in the last row, managed to climb up to eighth place in front of Pol Espargaró. Maverick Viñales’ second Aprilia tenth, ahead of Andrea Dovizioso’s Yamaha. The Forlì precedes Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, while Remy Gardner and Marco Bezzecchi complete the points.

Lorenzo Savadori, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Brad Binder and Jorge Martin also fell, while Takaaki Nakagami managed to see the checkered flag after a crash in the middle of the race.

MotoGP | GP Portugal 2022, order of arrival