Portugal goes up and is excited about going to the World Cup in Qatar: see the goal

Cristiano Ronaldo
Expectation for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup.
March 29, 2022, 02:34 PM
The Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to get the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the final play-off match against North Macedonia.
The Portuguese team went up on the scoreboard with a score from Bruno Fernandes, at minute 31.
Macedonia comes from giving the surprise by knocking down Italy and leaving it without a place in the World Cup. Now look for the feat against the Portuguese.
There is great expectation in world football for the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo stays out of Qatar.
