Portugal goes up and is excited about going to the World Cup in Qatar: see the goal

The Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to get the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the final play-off match against North Macedonia.

The Portuguese team went up on the scoreboard with a score from Bruno Fernandes, at minute 31.

Macedonia comes from giving the surprise by knocking down Italy and leaving it without a place in the World Cup. Now look for the feat against the Portuguese.

There is great expectation in world football for the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo stays out of Qatar.

