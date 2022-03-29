Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Portugal goes up and is excited about going to the World Cup in Qatar: see the goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Expectation for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup.

The Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to get the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the final play-off match against North Macedonia.

The Portuguese team went up on the scoreboard with a score from Bruno Fernandes, at minute 31.

Macedonia comes from giving the surprise by knocking down Italy and leaving it without a place in the World Cup. Now look for the feat against the Portuguese.

There is great expectation in world football for the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo stays out of Qatar.

SPORTS

