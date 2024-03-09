Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/09/2024 – 19:02

Chega Party, which can more than double its bench in Parliament, aims for a coalition with the center-right and liberals. Despite the platform being critical of immigration, the party has the support of many Brazilians living in the European country. This Sunday (10/03), Portugal is holding early national elections that will define the profile of the new Parliament. The election was called after the current prime minister, the socialist António Costa, handed over his position last November due to an anti-corruption investigation that affected some of his close allies.

Electoral surveys indicate that the two main Portuguese parties, the center-left Socialist Party (PS), and the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), will each have around 30% of the votes, insufficient to have a majority in Parliament.

This scenario suggests challenges in forming a government coalition and choosing the new prime minister. And it directs attention to what the performance of the ultra-right party Chega will be, which according to polls could have 15% to 20% of the votes – a performance that would be much higher than that obtained in the last parliamentary elections, in January 2022, when the party scored 7.3%.

The hope of the Portuguese ultra-right is to participate in the next Portuguese government in coalition with the center-right and the liberals, who have around 5% in the polls.

Chega is led by André Ventura and has a political platform anchored in the traditional themes of Western populist and ultra-right parties: mobilization of anti-corruption discourse, “culture war” themes such as abortion and LGBT rights and criticism of immigrants and promises to restrict immigration .

Despite Ventura's frequent criticism of immigration and the spike in reports of xenophobia against Brazilians – registered cases rose 833% from 2017 to 2022 – the Brazilian community with the right to vote in Portugal is part of Chega's electoral base. In total, Brazilians make up 4% to 8% of the European country's residents, including regularized and irregular immigrants and people with dual citizenship.

To understand the reasons why many Brazilians in Portugal vote for Chega, DW went to the European country to talk to these voters and experts.

Brazilian supporters of Chega

There are Brazilians in important positions within the Chega structure. Like the vice-president of the party in Porto, Marcus Santos, who was born in Brazil. He asks for a vote for Portuguese-Brazilians who, according to him, do not depend on government support and would live in a “correct way”.

Another Brazilian supporter of Chega is businesswoman Sandra Bittencourt. “I am conservative and I am a Brazilian who has been in Portugal for 22 years. I know Portugal's problems. I know that Chega, as a conservative, and which has causes that I defend, is the best party for Portugal”, she told DW during a party march in Lisbon. She states that Chega is not against immigration, but against disorganized immigration.

Cibelli Pinheiro, born in Recife, says she is Chega's 501st militant in Portugal. And she has a vast photo album to prove it. She became close to the party when the party was founded, in 2019. Since then, she has maintained very close ideological relations.

Among the reasons that make her support the party, she cites the fight against what she defines as “precocious sexualization of children”. “The issue of wanting to instill in the child's mind that they can be a pineapple, a carrot, a detergent. Everyone decides their life, everyone has the freedom to do so, but children should not be indoctrinated,” she said.

An important Chega voter among Brazilians is Jair Bolsonaro. At the beginning of the year, the former president recorded a video asking Brazilians with the right to vote to support Ventura.

“All voters are very important to us. Brazilians… all immigrants who vote in Portugal and who are integrated into Portuguese society… and who chose Portugal to live in are important for our choices,” Ventura told DW during a street event in Lisbon in February.

Immigrants supporting an anti-immigration party?

Experts who study the topic indicate some reasons for the closeness between conservative Brazilians who live in Portugal and Chega.

One of them is that the link between Bolsonarism and Chega has been established for some time. Both have always shared criticism of the left. Chega, against the Portuguese PS, and Bolsonaro, against the PT. Last year, Chega even called for a demonstration in Lisbon against a visit by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the city. And party members disrupted a session in which Lula spoke in the Portuguese Parliament.

In this sense, the Brazilian supporter of Chega may be captivated by the part of the party's platform that associates the left with the economic crisis, corruption and threat to conservative values, and not so much by the part of the aversion to immigrants.

And there are also Portuguese-Brazilians who differentiate immigrants into categories. Some think that the policy against Brazilians in a precarious situation in Portugal needs to be toughened. And others believe that Chega would be more critical of immigrants from countries with an Islamic majority, and not so much against Brazilians.

“[Para eles] Muslim is a 'bad immigrant', because he does not share the same religious customs as Brazilians and Portuguese. And this is the proximity between Chega and Brazilians, the fight against Islamization, Islam as the great enemy of evangelicals, and also of the extreme right in Europe in general”, says political scientist João Miguel de Carvalho, from the Instituto Universitário de Lisbon.

Another front for Chega are people of Portuguese nationality who live in Brazil. Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president who is most involved in exchanges with other far-right movements around the world, actively campaigns in this segment. According to him, there would be around 400 thousand potential Portuguese voters in Brazil.

Eduardo spoke about this in a live broadcast with his father and brothers at the end of January. “We are going to work on this election in Portugal here in Brazil. Because you who are a Portuguese citizen in March will have the possibility of helping Portugal to take someone conservative [ao poder]”, he said.