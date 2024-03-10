More than 10 million citizens, who have the right to vote this Sunday, face at the polls the decision of changing to a center-right government or keeping the center-left in power. The favorites to become head of government are the conservative Luis Montenegro and the socialist Pedro Nuno Santos.

The polling stations opened at 8 in the morning (0800 GMT) and will close at 7 in the afternoon in mainland Portugal, an hour later in the Azores archipelago, since it is in another time zone. The results are expected around midnight.

These early elections, which occur four months after the sudden resignation of the Prime Minister, the socialist Antonio Costa, in the midst of an investigation for corruption, once again confront the two center parties: the Socialist Party (PS) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which have alternated in power since the end of a fascist dictatorship five decades ago.

In the poorest country in Western Europe, which is experiencing a housing crisis and has problems with low salaries, a poor health situation, as well as corruption, 10.8 million Portuguese can decide today their future and renew the 230 seats in Parliament.

The polls give an advantage to the right, but without absolute majorities, so the extreme right could have a key role, as the third most voted force.

The situation is like this: the Democratic Alliance (AD) of right-wing parties, which brings together Luis Montenegro's PSD and two smaller conservative parties, leads the majority of opinion polls and has so far ruled out any agreement with the radical populists.

However, he could have difficulty governing without the support votes of the far-right Chega party, which is in third place in the polls, whose anti-establishment message has doubled since the last elections in 2022, in the same way as its promises. of ending corruption and his strong position against what he considers “excessive” immigration.

Recently, the statements of conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa did not go down well, who told the newspaper Expresso that he would do everything possible to prevent Chega from coming to power. His comments were criticized since the head of state is mandated to remain neutral.

On the other hand, Pedro Nuno Santos, leader of the PS, after Costa's resignation, could attempt a repetition of his former alliances with the Left Bloc and the communists, which allowed him to govern between 2015 and 2019, if the combined left achieves more of 115 seats in the 230-seat Parliament.

Candidates exercised their right to vote

The first to vote was Montenegro, leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition, in the town where he has his family residence, Espinho, almost 300 kilometers north of Lisbon, where he cast his vote at 11:10 local time (same GMT time).

“I am very calm, very optimistic, but with respect for what each one is going to express,” while stating that his expectation is that “there will be good participation” during this election day.

The leader of Portugal's Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Democratic Alliance (AD), Luis Montenegro, votes at a polling station during the general elections in Espinho, Portugal, March 10, 2024 © Pedro Nunes – Reuters

Minutes later, the socialist candidate, Pedro Nuno Santos, cast his vote at a center in the Telheiras area, on the outskirts of Lisbon, and was accompanied by his son, Sebastião.

“It is the greatest day of our democracy,” Santos commented.



The secretary general of the Socialist Party (PS) of Portugal, Pedro Nuno Santos, casts his vote at a polling station during the general elections in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 10, 2024. © Violeta Santos Moura – Reuters

Almost all the candidates of the parties with seats in the Parliament dissolved last January had already voted before noon, except André Ventura, a 41-year-old former seminarian now a television sports commentator, who leads Chega. He voted at 12:20 in the Parque de Nações neighborhood in Lisbon.



The leader of the far-right Chega political party, Andre Ventura, gestures as he queues at a polling station during the general elections in Lisbon, Portugal, March 10, 2024. © Violeta Santos Moura – Reuters

All candidates called on the Portuguese to exercise their right to vote, an issue that is important taking into account the trend of participation in Portugal, which is not usually high in elections: in the 2022 legislative elections the percentage was 51.42 %.

With EFE and Reuters