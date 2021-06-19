? ️ #Kimmich: “We have analyzed the match against France and our preparations have been focused on our own game. We know what we need to do better at. Our task will be to expose the weaknesses that Portugal have as well.” #DieMannschaft #GER # EURO2020 #PORGER pic.twitter.com/quIL4i3VUx

– Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 18, 2021