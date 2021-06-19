The European Championship does not stop and today we will see the second day of the attractive group F. Specifically, the most outstanding match is the one that faces Portugal and Germany, since it could practically decide the future of the group, even leaving Germany in a very complicated situation if he ends up losing to the Portuguese. For its part, Portugal wants to continue strengthening the scoring streak of its star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored two goals against Hungary and thus became the top scorer in the history of the European Championship.
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 6:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) and Argentina (12: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (9: 00h) and New York (12: 00h).
The lineups of Portugal and Germany for today’s match
Germany and Portugal meet today for a place in the next round. The Germans cannot fail, and the Portuguese want to defend the title.
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
This Group F match will be played at the Bayern Munich Stadium, the Allianz Arena, with a capacity of 75,000 spectators. Due to the restrictions related to the pandemic, the capacity will be half.
These teams meet again after several years without doing so. The last match ended in a landslide in favor of the Germans, who beat the Portuguese by 4 goals to 0 in the 2014 World Cup, which Germany ended up winning.
PORTUGAL
The Portuguese lost Cancelo, but Semedo seems to be a guaranteed side. For the rest, the Portuguese coach has all his stars for the game. Joao Félix is the great disappointment because it seems that he is not getting a hole in the 11, although it seems that the coach prefers to play with a winger like Jota to take advantage of the filtered passes of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, two players who are a step above the Atlético de Madrid midfielder. Guedes could be the alternative to Jota, while in the double pivot and the defense there should be no surprises.
GERMANY
Germany arrives with many doubts, the most experienced players arrive with very tired legs from the years and the youngsters do not seem to have taken the step forward that is required of them. By name, the German team would be one of the favorites, but as we saw against France, they are in a phase of indeterminacy that could even make them stay out of the Eurocup in the first phase. Low, the German coach is highly questioned, in fact he will leave the national team after finishing the tournament. He has not managed to build a solid foundation for this competition as if he did for the 2014 World Cup. Still, Kroos, Müller, Gnabry and Havertz have enough quality to prevail, if Portugal shows weaknesses.
PORTUGAL (1-4-2-3-1)
Rui Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro; William Carvalho, Oliveira; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diego Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo.
GERMANY (1-3-5-3)
Neuer; Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger; Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Gosens; Thomas Müller, Kai Havertz; Serge Gnabry.
Portugal is showing itself to be very solid and although Germany will probably dominate the game, they will not be able to beat the Portuguese goal, which with the passing of the minutes will wear down the Germans who will end up giving up any chance that one of the Portuguese attackers materializes.
Prediction: Portugal 1-0 Germany
