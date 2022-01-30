EAt first it looked like it would be an extremely close race in Portugal. But then António Costa achieved his best election result to date: According to projections, the Socialist Party (PS) of the incumbent head of government surpassed its 2019 election victory by up to 42 percent. “It is clear that the PS won these elections,” said Costa in the evening .

Shortly after the polling stations were closed, it was clear that the PS would again be the strongest force in the new parliament; Costa has been in office at the head of a minority government since 2015. But at the end of 2021, the head of government seemed to have miscalculated politically. He did not get a majority for his budget, and after just over two years the president called early elections. Costa was fighting for an absolute majority, which seemed within reach on election night. In the event of a defeat, Costa had announced his withdrawal.

However, the final election result could still be a few days away. Only then will it be clear who won the four foreign mandates. Should the Socialists narrowly miss an absolute majority, Costa wanted to govern together with the animal protection party “People – Animals – Nature” (PAN) and the small left-wing Livre party, which, however, had to fight for their re-entry into parliament on election night. Before the election, he was already promoting an “Ecoeringonça” – an ecological new edition of the loose government cooperation that Costa maintained between 2015 and 2019 with the left bloc (BE) and the communists. This time it could be a “rattletrap” with the animal rights activists. This is the German translation of Geringonça, a derogatory term used by the opposition for Costa’s minority government, which is tolerated by the two left-wing parties.

Right-wing populists are the third strongest force

For his former partners, who failed his household, the election brought losses. In the Left Block (BE) there was talk of a heavy defeat for the parties to the left of the Socialists. Instead of the BE, the right-wing populist Chega party became the third strongest party, which could increase from 1.2 percent to more than 7 percent. The right-liberal “Iniciativa Liberal”, which also came into parliament for the first time in 2019 with almost the same share of votes, performed similarly well. Opposition leader Riu Rio’s PSD party improved from 27.7 percent to well over 30 percent.







The omicron wave had Portugal firmly in its grip on election day. Almost a million Portuguese were in quarantine or home isolation. However, those infected and isolated were also allowed to vote on Sunday. In the end, turnout was around 55 percent. Corona had hit the country as hard as few other European countries. Last year the economy collapsed as badly as it had last done in 1936. The virus wiped out the successes of the tough years of economic consolidation after the last major financial crisis. With a total of more than 13 billion euros in grants from the EU’s Covid recovery fund, things should actually start to pick up again quickly. The most important task for the new government is not to lose any time and to adopt the budget for the current year as quickly as possible.