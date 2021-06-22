One of the most anticipated matches of this European Championship is approaching, the duel between the last two finalists of the maximum European tournament for national teams. Portugal and France were the two teams that faced each other in the previous final, the Portuguese team being proclaimed champion. Now the French have a chance for revenge, they can even shut them out early if they beat them.
Both teams have not displayed great football but they have shown that with the quality of their players at the top they have more than enough to produce goals. In this match we will be able to enjoy Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, we will see who is more successful.
On which TV channel can I watch Portugal – France?
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 9:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (15: 00h) and Argentina (4:00 p.m.). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
How can I follow Portugal – France in streaming?
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will be played at the Puskás Stadium in Budapest. Hungary is one of the few countries that allows full capacity at events, so the capacity of 38,600 can be completed.
Despite the fact that the last time they met in a major tournament was in the final of Euro 2016, these teams fell into the same group in the League of Nations. In their last match in 2020, France won 0-1 with a goal from Kanté.
PORTUGAL
Portugal will need to score points to secure a place in the next round. Recover Joao Félix that I cannot be due to discomfort against Germany.
Portuguese coach Santos took on the mistakes after the defeat against the Germans and announced tactical changes for the next game against France. The main one could be a change in the double pivot in which Carvalho and Danilo did not understand each other and did not help at all in the construction of the Portuguese game. The alternative could be Renato Sanches, a player with a much more creative profile who played good minutes against Germany.
FRANCE
The Gauls arrive knowing their superiority, although with a lack of aim as they demonstrated against Hungary. Benzema above all was gafado facing the door, although we know that the Madrid player has not played two bad games in a row, so he could explode against the Portuguese.
Dembélé will be out due to knee discomfort, so Deschamps will have to look for another revulsive within the French squad. You will have no problem with it, since they have one of the most complete squads in the championship.
PORTUGAL (1-4-2-3-1)
Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Renato Sanches, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota
FRANCE (1-4-3-3)
Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Tolisso; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé
Both teams stand out for their great defensive strength, so the game could be very even. The match will be decided by details, or it will end in a draw, I lean towards the latter.
Prediction: Portugal 1-1 France.
