The good news is that the Portuguese ICUs this Saturday registered a slight decrease in patients. Not that it’s too much. Of 900 patients who remained admitted on Thursday – a record that has put the health system on the verge of melting – it went to 891 on Friday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. Not much, but at least, the collapse didn’t progress for a day in the intensive care units receiving people in serious or critical condition to house them where there is no longer space.

The bad news is the death of a seven-month-old baby in a hospital in the Lisbon region. The small suffered from “multiple congenital complications”, but that does not prevent all the horror and terror of the case, one of the few registered in the world in that age group (in the Brazilian region of Manaus there were several deaths of babies due to coronavirus last month, although the medical conditions they were radically worse, infernal, without oxygen and with people dying at home due to the lack of healthcare resources).

The death occurred in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, which is the region with the greatest scourge of the epidemic. More than half of the cases detected at the national level have been registered in this territory, endowed with enormous tourist potential and also owner of the best accesses, factors that, according to some experts, explain that it is the ground zero of the Covid-19 in Portugal in this third wave.

It should be said that the lethality scares and has begun to lock many people in their homes. Windows closed and just a few trips to the supermarket. At least 13,954 people have lost their lives since March; many in a matter of recent weeks. And 6,158 patients are admitted to hospitals, some struggling between life and death.

The image of ten months ago of a Portugal barely affected by the virus while its Spanish neighbor and almost all European countries looked into the abyss of dizzying statistics of deaths and illnesses has been shattered. With the 6,132 new cases reported this Saturday by the General Health Directorate, there are already 761,906 positives detected throughout the pandemic. Fortunately, the Portuguese hospital network is slightly saved by the high rate of discharges; 14,317 last Friday.

This leve respiro led the government to discard the offer of its Galician counterpart to receive patients in its medical centers. Portugal thanked the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, for the gesture in a letter stating that, for the moment, it would not be necessary to refer patients to Galicia, despite the enormous healthcare pressure that the north of the country suffers. However, leave the door open to ask for help in case the epidemic crisis worsens in the coming days.

Right now a German team operates in the Portuguese territory, sent a few days ago by Chancellor Angela Merkel with the corresponding provision of intensive care, which will remain for a few weeks, rotating every twenty-one days with other German doctors and nurses. They will be the only ones who can enter and exit; Germany, like other countries, has suspended flights with Portugal due to its high viral concentration.

A radical change



From white to black in two weeks. This is the period in which the pandemic has run amok as a result of the relaxation of the rules at Christmas, as accepted by health workers and the Executive itself. At the end of the first wave, Portuguese experts explained to this newspaper that the virulence of the coronavirus in Spain had caused a frightening effect on the population and also on the health authorities, which had facilitated a more refined containment strategy on their part. latest and faithful monitoring of the protection rules by citizens.

Instead, everything now points to the fatigue due to the prolonged crisis and the flexibility of the Executive during the Christmas period, with few restrictions and enough facilities to meet at family celebrations and with friends, have acted as a fuze to the great detonation of infections. Although not only that. Portugal is one of the EU countries with the highest concentration of the new British and Brazilian variants of covid-19, which also explains its escalation of infections. The first is already present in one out of every two new infections.

The Government is considering lengthening the restrictions imposed in the last month, the most drastic by threatening the self-confinement of the population and stopping all non-essential activities. Controls at the border with Spain are strict and it is prohibited to leave the country except in exceptional cases.