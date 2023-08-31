The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, promulgated this Thursday (31) the decree that decriminalizes the consumption of synthetic drugs and eliminates the criterion of the number of doses in differentiating between consumer and dealer.

The presidency of the Portuguese Republic released a statement on the enactment of the decree two days after receiving approval from the Constitutional Court.

The Portuguese head of state had sent the text to the Constitutional Court on July 17, claiming that there was a “lack of consultation” with the regions of the Azores and Madeira, “without prejudice to the reservations on a matter of content”, since the norm it encompasses “serious implications for public health, with recognized regional specificities”.

The norm, approved by the Portuguese Parliament on July 19, decriminalizes the consumption of synthetic drugs, equating them to the regime of “classic” substances, and eliminates the criterion of the number of doses in differentiating between consumer and dealer, despite the doubts expressed by experts.

The regulations were drawn up based on two proposals from the socialists, who have an absolute majority in the legislature, and the leader of the opposition, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, center-right).

The objective of the law, according to the parliamentarians, is to differentiate dealers and consumers so that the latter can receive treatment, in a context in which the number of psychiatric hospitalizations linked to the consumption of synthetic drugs has increased, especially in the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

Defenders claim that the norm can help in the fight against addiction and trafficking in the country. This approach has been applied in Portugal since 2001, with Law nº 30/2000, related to classic drugs, with a policy based on prioritizing public health.

In an attempt to stop the law, the president of the right-wing party Chega, André Ventura, asked the PSD on Wednesday (30) to collect signatures so that the Constitutional Court could review the decree, although on this occasion he wanted it to pronounce “not on the issue of the formation of this law, but in the content itself”.

“We challenge the PSD, in writing, to join Chega in a petition for successive inspection abstract of the constitutionality of this norm”, said Ventura in a press conference.

According to the 5th National Survey on the Consumption of Psychoactive Substances by the General Population, released this year by the Intervention Service for Addictive Behaviors and Addictions (Sicad), the consumption of illicit psychoactive substances in Portugal has increased by more than 60% since 2001, year of approval of the law on classic drugs. (With EFE Agency)