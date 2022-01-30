Portugal Doorstep polls: Socialist Party wins Portuguese election – Majority may not be won

According to forecasts, the right-wing Chega party would be the third most popular.

In Portugal the leading socialist party is winning early parliamentary elections, according to doorstep polls.

Broadcasting Company RTP According to a forecast published by the Portuguese Catholic University, the Socialist Party could potentially gain up to a majority of 116 seats in parliament, which seemed unlikely based on a vote of support.

During the election, the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) increased its support to almost the same number as the Socialist Party.

According to doorstep polls, the Socialist Party is expected to get more votes than in the 2019 election. However, getting a majority in a 230-seat parliament is still far from certain.

Put on the right The Chega party is projected to receive 8% support, which would mean a clear increase in support for the 2019 parliamentary elections. At that time, with more than 1% support, it received one representative in Parliament.

Socialist Party António Costan the dawn of a minority government led by a minority government ended late last year with a budget vote in which it also lost support from traditional supporters on the left.

Minority government could be a challenge for a country seeking to improve its economy dependent on tourism and ravaged by a coronary virus pandemic.

If the Socialist Party gets the largest vote but not a majority, Prime Minister Costa says the intention is to rule alone and negotiate support from other parties for each law on a case-by-case basis.

Professor of Policy Studies at the University of Lisbon António Costa Pinto previously thought that a government operating in this way would have a poor chance of surviving the whole period until 2026.

Costan during the reign, Portugal has eased austerity measures but kept public spending in check. Unemployment figures have fallen to pre-pandemic levels.

Director of the PSD Rui Rio however, has said that economic growth should be faster. The party has proposed cutting corporate taxes to boost growth.

The Rio-led PSD has, contrary to expectations, defeated the Socialists in the Azores regional elections in 2020 and in the capital’s Lisbon mayoral election last September.

Rio has said it is ready for a coalition government with the Conservative CDS and the Liberal Party Liberal initiative. However, such a coalition would also need support from Chega.