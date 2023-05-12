The Portuguese Parliament approved this Friday (12) the decriminalization of euthanasia, despite the last political veto of the Portuguese president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the rejection of the right, which threatens to appeal to the Constitutional Court despite this appeal not paralyzing the application of the law.

It has been almost six years since Parliament first debated the matter and it took several versions of the law to overcome Rebelo de Sousa’s four attempts to overturn the proposal: two political vetoes and two for legal reasons in the Constitutional Court.

Finally, the law was approved this Friday by 129 votes in favor of the socialists, with an absolute majority in the plenary, the Left Bloc, animal rights activists, Livre and the Liberal Initiative, the only right-wing party to adhere. the initiative.

The law received 81 votes against, from the Communist Party – the exception of support among the left -, from the conservative Social Democratic Party and from the right-wing party Chega.

Both the Socialists and the Social Democratic Party gave their deputies freedom to vote, and as a result, four from the Socialist Party voted against and eight from the Conservatives voted in favor.

The presidential veto does not prevent the law from coming into force, since, as Socialist deputy Isabel Moreira explained to EFE, the Constitution establishes that, despite the presidential veto, with a majority of more than 116 deputies, the law will be approved . Rebelo de Sousa, who is a practicing Catholic, now has eight days to sanction the law.

The president sought to avoid speculation, assuring that his latest veto responds to “precision” and not to a problem of unconstitutionality and that “there is no drama” in its approval.

The Social Democratic Party and Chega, however, threaten to appeal to the Constitutional Court – although the procedure does not paralyze the application of the law – and defend the calling of a referendum.

On the streets, 61% of Portuguese people support the decriminalization of euthanasia, according to a survey carried out in February by Aximage for several Portuguese media outlets, which also reveals that the percentage rises to 70% in the 18-35 age group.

long debate

Portugal thus joins other European neighbors, such as Spain and Belgium, after a process that lasted six years, went through three socialist legislatures and required five votes in plenary.

“No country has discussed for so many years so many guarantees, so many details, so many procedures as Portugal”, says Isabel Moreira, who is convinced that the text approved today is “very protective”.

During this long process, Parliament reformulated its content to overcome each of the vetoes, but approved the final wording after ruling out constitutionality issues.

“The law has all the legitimacy to advance”, defended Catarina Martins, from the Left Block.

assisted suicide

The approved text defines medically assisted death as that which “occurs by choice”, applicable to adults who show “great intensity suffering, with a definitive, extremely serious injury or serious and incurable disease” and when it is “performed or assisted by a professional of health”.

Assisted suicide is prioritized and can be applied in cases of patients physically unable to do it on their own. The measure also limits the procedure to Portuguese citizens or residents in the country.

The President of the Republic now has eight days to promulgate the law, which will come into force the day after its publication in the Diário da República.