A clash of forces took place this Saturday in the stadium Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund among the selected Portugal and Türkiye for date 2 of group F of the Euro Cup. The Portuguese took the victory after a crushing 3-0 and got their direct ticket to the round of 16.

Portugal and Türkiye arrival to the game after their triumphs in the debut. The Portuguese won with a suffered 2-1 Czech Republic and Türkiye She decisively beat a debutant Georgia. Not only the 3 points were at stake, but also the classification.

Portugal Photo:EFE Share

resounding victory for Portugal

The selection of Portugal He imposed his conditions on the match and unbalanced the score thanks to his individual figures. At minute 21, the player Manchester City, Bernardo Silva, He caught a loose ball in the area and took a left foot shot that was impossible to stop.

Portugal He continued attacking and scored the second goal of Dortmund’s sunny afternoon after an unusual own goal that is going around the world. Samet Akaydin He was the protagonist of a painful story for the Turks.

About 28′Joao Cancelo sent a leaked pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, but it went too long due to the complaint of the Portuguese captain who did not understand his teammate’s play. The action continued with an unexpected outcome.

Akaydin he never raised his head and decided to send a back pass to the goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who was going out to take the ball and was left halfway. The ball went towards the goal and became the second goal of a Portugal that he did not believe what he saw in what will be the ‘blooper’ of the Euro Cup.

The group led by DT Roberto Martínez He completed the task in the second half thanks to the generosity of Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a decision that no one expected.

The Portuguese captain went alone towards the rival goal and decided to assist his teammate Bruno Fernandeswho only had to push her to make the final 3-0.

With the victory, Portugal took first place in group F with 6 points and qualified for the round of 16 of the Euro Cup.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS