Dortmund (Reuters)

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez expressed his concerns about the security and safety of the players, after fans stormed the field to take selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during and after Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Turkey in Dortmund in the European Football Championship.

Portugal national team captain Ronaldo stood to take a selfie with a young boy, about 20 minutes before the end of the match, but five others later stormed the field, trying to take a picture with Ronaldo, who appeared upset.

Bernardo Silva, the best player in the match, downplayed these events, saying, “It is the price of fame in the world of football, in addition to the presence of a player of Ronaldo’s size and value on the team.”

But Martinez said that storming the field endangered the players’ lives, and security personnel should have prevented the violators.

He added to reporters, “It is a matter of concern because we were fortunate that the fans’ intentions were good. We all appreciate the fan who wants to celebrate his favorite star, but I invite you to understand that things may turn into undesirable consequences if these intentions are not good.”