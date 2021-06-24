Budapest (DPA)

Portugal coach Fernando Santos praised the strength of his team’s character, after maintaining his chances of defending his title at the European Championship “Euro 2020” after a 2-2 draw with the French team in Budapest.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick in each half, equaling the record set by Iranian Ali Daei, as the most international player to score international goals in history with 109 goals.

After Karim Benzema scored the second goal for the French national team, in the match that was held at the Puskas Arena, which led to the French team’s 2-1 lead, two minutes after the start of the second half, the Portuguese team, which suffered a 4-2 loss against Germany in the last round, was On his way to bid farewell to the tournament.

But the star and captain of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo, caused the ball to touch Jules Conde’s hand, so referee Matteo Lahoz blew his whistle, awarding a penalty kick, which was successfully kicked by Ronaldo.

Portugal coach Santos told reporters: “What I really liked is the team’s collective behaviour. When I was asked what to do differently from what we did against Germany, I said it would be about us. We were strong, consistent and with a great spirit. We can continue.” The development, he continued: In the second half we did not have a good start, but we regrouped.

Joao Balenia participated in the second half in place of Danilo Pereira, who suffered a painful blow to the head, when Hugo Lloris, France goalkeeper, blocked him, for which Ronaldo scored the first goal for Portugal.

Paleña, in turn, implemented Santos’ plan, after Benzema took advantage of Paul Pogba’s through pass and scored the second goal for the French team, to increase pressure on the Portuguese team, the defending champion.

“The Germany match gave us a lesson, the team developed a lot, defended more tightly, managed the game better when he had the ball, and that was reflected today,” Pallina told the UEFA website.

He added: “The coach asked me to be more focused, to be tighter in the middle of the field, and not to give spaces to midfielders and Antoine Griezmann.” The Portuguese national team is awaiting a difficult match in the round of 16, where it will face the Belgian team in Seville next Sunday, where the Belgian team will get two extra days to rest, after winning its three matches in the group stage.

Santos added: “Now we have to think about the Belgian national team, the difficult opponent, if we look at the classification, they are at the top, but let’s evaluate and realize what we have to do in this match.”