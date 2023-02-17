Program created in 2012 allowed citizens of countries outside the EU to obtain a residence visa

The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costaannounced this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) a package of measures that includes the end of the Golden Visa program and the ban on new registrations in the hosting application airbnb. The objective is to solve the housing crisis and the rise in housing prices that the country is facing.

Created in 2012, the Golden Visa allows citizens of countries that are not part of the European Union to obtain a residence visa in Portugal in exchange for a “qualified investment” in the country. The government considers investments of this profile to be: the purchase of properties with a minimum value of €500,000 (about R$2.8 million at current prices), creating a company, creating jobs, or transferring €1.5 million (R$8 .3 million) for deposit in credit financial institutions in the country.

According to 2019 data from the Global Citizen Solutions, Brazil is one of the 5 nationalities that most invest in the Golden Visa. China, South Africa, Turkey and Russia complete the list. The program has already attracted €5.5 billion in investment to Portugal.

According to the statement, new accommodation offers on Airbnb and other accommodation applications will be prohibited. The only exception will be for less populated rural places.

The Portuguese government also “intends to establish a general regime that guarantees the full implementation of the Portugal 2030 funds and continuing the strategic path of asserting Portugal as a fairer, more sustainable, cohesive and competitive country”, said the statement. Here’s the full of the measures of the Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister António Costa indicated 5 axes of problems and solutions for the housing crisis:

Increase the supply of housing;

Simplify licensing;

Larger rental market;

Combating speculation;

Support families.

“Housing is a central and transversal concern of Portuguese society because it concerns all families and not just the most needy. But also to the young, the elderly and middle-class families”said António Costa in a post on his profile on twitter.

The approved measures will be put up for public discussion for a month. Afterwards, they will be voted through a bill in the Council of Ministers on March 16.