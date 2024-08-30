Lisbon.- Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad for the opening two Nations League games after the veteran striker disappointed at the European Championships.

Martinez announced his squad on Friday for the home games against Croatia on September 5 and Scotland on September 8.

Cristiano, 38, holds the record with 130 goals for his country but failed to score in Portugal’s five games at Euro 2024 before they were eliminated on penalties in the quarter-finals by France. Martinez said that after the Euros, the team “starts a new cycle for the 2026 World Cup.”

Cristiano would be 41 years old if he makes it to the tournament that will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Martinez gave Cristiano Ronaldo his place back in the starting lineup after predecessor Fernando Santos shocked the team and nation by benching him during the 2022 World Cup, where he scored the winner against Ghana but failed to score in the next four games before the surprise quarter-final loss to Morocco. “Cristiano Ronaldo’s level is unique. A player who at 39 years old continues to play at the level he is playing and to have the physical abilities that he has is incredible,” Martinez said. “Cristiano is in a good moment and is important now for the national team, but no one can talk about the future.”