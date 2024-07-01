Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to reach Euro quarterfinals

Portugal defeated Slovenia in a penalty shootout in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 European Championship, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The match took place on Monday, July 1, in Frankfurt. The regular time of the match ended with a score of 0:0. In the first overtime, the Portuguese were awarded a penalty, but Cristiano Ronaldo did not convert it.

Thus, the score did not change, and the fate of the match was decided in a penalty shootout. There, Ronaldo hit the target, and his team won with a score of 3:0.

Portugal came out of the group in first place at the current Euro, having collected six points in three matches. The Slovaks came in third in their quartet with three points. Portugal will play France in the quarter-finals.

The Portuguese national team became European champions in 2016. Slovenia has never won the tournament.