Yaounde (DPA)

Coach Aliou Cisse, coach of the Senegalese national football team, joined the golden record of coaches winning the African Cup of Nations title, throughout the history of the tournament, which spans more than six decades.

Cissé led the Senegalese team to win its first title in the history of the tournament, by defeating its Egyptian counterpart on penalties, in the final match of the thirty-third edition of the tournament.

Cissé became the 28th coach to win the championship, over the 33 editions held so far. 2006, 2008 and 2010.

French Herve Renard also won the title with Zambia in 2012, and Côte d’Ivoire in 2015, to be the only one to win the title with two different teams, and he is the only foreign coach to win the title twice.

During 16 previous editions, winning the title for foreign coaches, the French school in training imposed itself at the forefront of the list of foreign schools “from outside the African continent” that won the title, as the title was awarded to French coaches in five copies, compared to three titles for the school. Yugoslavian, two Hungarian school titles, and one title each for Dutch, German, Romanian, Brazilian, English and Belgian coaching schools.

Cisse and the Senegalese team denied Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz and the Portuguese school from joining the golden record of the African Nations Cup.

On the other hand, the other 17 titles won by coaches from the African continent, through 13 coaches from nine nationalities.

The Egyptian training school tops this list with five titles, compared to four titles for coaches from Ghana, two titles for coaches from Algeria, and only one title for coaches of Senegal, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Nigeria and Sudan.