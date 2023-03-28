Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Portugal | At least two dead in a knife attack in a Muslim center in Lisbon

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
At least two dead in a knife attack in a Muslim center in Lisbon

The police shot the attacker who behaved threateningly and “neutralized” him.

At least two people have died in a knife attack on a Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, the police say. Several people have been injured.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and CNN Portugal.

According to CNN Portugal, the suspected attacker was an Afghan man who was armed with a large knife.

According to the police, the man was ordered to stop attacking, but he did not obey and approached the police with a knife in his hand.

“The police shot the person with a firearm, hit him and neutralized the attacker,” the police said in a statement.

The police have not confirmed the attacker’s nationality.

Attack The attack on the center of the Shia Muslim Ismailis occurred shortly before 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa according to the act appears to be isolated, and interpretations of the nature of the crime cannot yet be made.

Ismailis are the second largest religious group of Shia Muslims. Its members have repeatedly been the target of attacks by extremist groups in, for example, Pakistan.

The Ismaili community in Portugal is one of the largest in Europe. It includes about 7,000 people, many of whom have fled the civil war in Mozambique.

