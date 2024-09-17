Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Portugal | At least five children and one adult were injured in a school stabbing in Portugal – the suspected perpetrator is 12 years old

September 17, 2024
in World Europe
Portugal | At least five children and one adult were injured in a school stabbing in Portugal – the suspected perpetrator is 12 years old
The stabbing did not result in any fatalities. The police have arrested the suspect.

At least five children and one adult were injured in a school stabbing in Portugal on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP. The suspected perpetrator is a 12-year-old boy.

The stabbing did not result in any fatalities. However, one of the minor victims has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The police have arrested the perpetrator.

I will strike according to AFP, the motive was not known in around seven countries in the evening Finnish time. The perpetrator had reportedly arrived at the school after lunchtime and started stabbing everyone blindly.

According to news agency AP, the stabbing took place in the municipality of Azambuja near Lisbon. The injured children were between 11 and 14 years old.

Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro condemned the attack message service in X in the published update. According to Montenegro, this is an isolated case and does not reflect the wider Portuguese society.

