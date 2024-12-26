The Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, has promised during his Christmas speech to execute “the largest investment in public housing” since the 1990s, stressing that, after a year of changes, Portugal has everything necessary to create wealth.

In the traditional Christmas communication to the Portuguese from the Portuguese prime minister, who featured Montenegro for the first time after his inauguration in March, the conservative leader defended that 2024 was “a year of change and change” in which the new Executive brought new priorities and new options. “We came to take care of the present and build the future,” the Portuguese Prime Minister has defended before recalling that his Government seeks to solve the most pressing problems and, at the same time, implement strategic and structural transformations.

In this sense, he recalled the reductions in taxation on work and pensionsalong with measures to support young people to retain talent in the country, in addition to the approval of a budget “that does not increase a single tax.” “We will make the largest investment in public housing since the one made in the 1990s and we will promote construction for the sale and rental of houses at affordable prices,” he promised.

Likewise, in his televised address, Montenegro emphasized that The Government will combat economic crime, drug trafficking and violent crimesremembering that Portugal is one of the safest countries in the world, so this asset must be safeguarded so as not to lose it.









“Portugal has everything to create more wealth!” he concluded to defend that, only by creating more wealth, can the economy be safeguarded. Social Status complying with equal opportunities.