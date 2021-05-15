From Monday, May 17, Portugal will lift all restrictions on entry from the Schengen area, with five countries exempt. Reported on May 15 RTP.pt…

To cross the border, tourists need to provide a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus, taken 72 hours in advance.

At the same time, entry will continue to be banned for residents of countries with an incidence rate of at least 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

“This list includes Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden,” the message says.

For residents of these countries, entry is allowed only for important reasons, while they will have to go through a two-week quarantine.

The same goes for tourists from South Africa, Brazil and India, as well as cruise ship passengers who may again dock in ports in Portugal after a year’s ban.

In April, museums, café terraces and schools reopened in Portugal. The relief began after two months of restrictive measures imposed due to COVID-19. A maximum of four people can sit at a table in the cafe.