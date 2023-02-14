The investigation into sexual abuse of minors within the Catholic Church revealed this Monday that there are more than 4,800 victims of priests protected by a silence now broken by the complaints and the preparation of a list of active abusers.

The independent commission investigated the abuses for a year and managed to validate 512 testimonies from victims, although he admitted that the “minimum” exceeds 4,815 and his coordinator, Pedro Strecht, acknowledged that “it is not possible to quantify the total number of crimes” during the presentation of the final report on his work.

Of the total number of complaints received, the commission sent only 25 cases to Justice because most of them have already prescribed, although they are preparing a list with the still active abusers that, they point out, could be finished in the coming weeks and that will not be public but sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The bulk of the abuses were committed between the 1960s and the 1990s, which is why the commission -created by the Episcopal Conference and made up of six members including psychologists, sociologists, lawyers and even a filmmaker- calls for a modification of the laws to expand to 30 years the prescription of these crimes.

The bulk of the abuses were committed between the 1960s and 1990s.

Most of the victims were abused more than once and around a third suffered abuse for at least a year – in some cases up to seven years – the research concludes.

About 53% are children and began to suffer abuse between the ages of 10 and 14, although the average age barely exceeds eleven. The majority today is around 52 years old and around 20% are in their 40s.

Many of the victims who revealed the abuse to their families were not believed or even rejected.

Profile of the abuser



The victims suffered rape and all kinds of abuse: penetration, anal and oral sex, touching, masturbation, offensive words. Most of the abusers were men (96%) and priests -around 77%-.

The abuses occurred in seminaries, church buildings -including altars and sacristies-, confessionals, parish houses, shelters, schools or sports institutions.

By zones, the crimes were registered throughout the country, with special incidence in Lisbon, Porto and Bragaand affected victims of all social classes.

End of a silent night



“The testimonies are emotionally very intense” and should serve to end “a long night of silence, shame, fear and guilt,” claimed Pedro Strecht, coordinator of the commission.

The investigation confirms that Portugal was no exception, and that the scale and violence of the abuses within the Portuguese Church is similar to that denounced in neighboring countries.

Several countries have published reports to shed light on the phenomenon, including France, Ireland, Germany, Australia or the Netherlands.

Faced with the thousands of cases that have come to light around the world and the accusations of cover-up, the pontiff promised in 2019 to eradicate sexual abuse of minors by clergy within the church.

Despite the fact that the experts stressed the “will” of collaboration of the Catholic leadership for the opening of files to document the abuses, Sociologist Ana Vasconcelos, a member of the commission, warned against “an attitude of banality of evil.”

Pope Francis promised in 2019 to eradicate sexual abuse of minors by clergy within the church.

The conclusions of this investigation are made public in Portugal five months before the celebration of World Youth Day, scheduled for next August in Lisbon, where the visit of Pope Francis is expected.

The Episcopal Conference, which has already received the report, will analyze the investigation in an extraordinary assembly on March 3. In the bulky documentation, more than 500 pages, the testimonies of the victims multiply.

