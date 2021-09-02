Little by little, the world is opening its doors to Brazilians. With the advance of vaccination, countries around the world are reopening their borders for travelers departing from Brazil and are revealing their vaccination and safety guidelines.

According to Skyscanner, a company that offers a ticket purchase service, 43 destinations have light restrictions (when it is not necessary to quarantine) the entry of tourists from Brazil, considering only a proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Some of them: Dominican Republic, Bahamas Islands, Costa Rica, Belize, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Egypt.

+ Tourism and restaurant businessmen want summer time back

For example, Costa Rica requires the completion of a form, the “Pase de Salud”, which must be completed before the flight departure, travel insurance with coverage of treatment costs to Covid-19, among other requirements. Vaccines accepted there: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Mexico does not ask for quarantine, but it is necessary to fill in health questionnaires.

The Bahamas Islands ask for a valid international certificate of complete vaccination against Covid-19 to enter their lands, using an approved vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. As a result, they are exempt from the requirements of daily health tests and surveys in the country. Another possibility is to have a negative RT-PCR test done no more than 5 days before.

Portugal announced this Wednesday (September 1) that it will again allow the entry of tourists from Brazil almost 18 months after imposing a ban on non-essential travel in the country to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. With the flexibility, travelers from Brazil no longer need to be quarantined, but must test negative for Covid-19.

The Portuguese government has not yet defined the mandatory and recognition of permitted vaccines, which makes it difficult for Brazilians to access the European digital certificate, or Passport Covid, which is mandatory to enter the country. Even so, it is known that vaccines are accepted there: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca. The release is valid until September 16, but can be revised at any time.

The doors of Finland are open to tourists with full vaccinations, including Brazilians. However, according to the country’s embassy, ​​all passengers from high-risk countries arriving in Finland (including those who are vaccinated) will be directed after disembarking to a service point for a mandatory health check.

Passengers over the age of 16 must present one of the following documents at the airport in Helsinki: proof of full vaccination; proof of vaccination of the first dose; negative PCR or antigen test performed in the 72 hours before entry to Finland; report with diagnosis of Covid-19 in the last six months. All documents must be translated into English with a sworn translator. Accepted vaccines are Coronavac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Covishield and Moderna. About connecting flights: The boarding of Brazilian passengers depends on the restrictions of the country of stopover, since there are no direct flights from Brazil to Finland. In this case, the consulate recommends directly consulting the authorities of the connecting country or the airline about the stopover restrictions for passengers coming from Brazil.

Canada has set a date of September 7 for its borders to open again to fully vaccinated tourists from around the world. The vaccines accepted in the country are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna and Janssen and the traveler must have completed the vaccination cycle at least 14 days before entering the country. CoronaVac, manufactured by Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute, has not yet been authorized.

France relaxed the rules for the entry of passengers. Now, people traveling from countries on the red list, which Brazil is part of, will have a free pass as long as they present proof of vaccination by immunizing agents recognized by the European Medicines Agency. Among them are those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and/or Janssen.

The doors of Morocco are open to receive fully vaccinated Brazilian travelers. To enter the country it is necessary to carry proof of immunization and present a negative PCR test. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted there: Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Covishield, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik, according to the Moroccan government.

Switzerland also freed the borders for Brazilians thanks to the decrease of infected cases in the country due to the growth of the vaccinated population. Travelers who present a valid international certificate for full vaccination, with the use of an approved vaccine (AstraZeneca, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac), are allowed to enter Swiss territory and are exempt from testing and testing requirements. quarantine.

Those in Brazil can also fly to Spain, as long as they present proof of complete immunization against Covid-19. The country also freed Brazilians from the obligation to quarantine and accepts all types of vaccines applied in Brazil. The Spanish Embassy in Brazil published on its official page a statement to inform about the requirement of the vaccination schedule to be fulfilled for the trip. The Brazilian’s immunization must have been completed 14 days before departure.

The survey, carried out this Tuesday (August 31), also points out that 82 is the number of destinations with strong roadblocks, that is, people departing from Brazil have their entry suspended. Admission will only be allowed for citizens, residents and/or if the traveler meets strict requirements. Among these destinations are the United States, Argentina, United Kingdom, Italy, among others.

Updated obligations

To keep up with the latest news on travel restrictions for Brazilians abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website maintains a listing, as does the IATA, International Air Transport Association page.

