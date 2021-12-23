Given the increase in the accumulated incidence to 14 days per one hundred thousand inhabitants and the cases confirmed by COVID-19, Portugal has announced new restrictions for this Christmas.

As reported in his website of the National Health System Portuguese, These measures will come into force as of Saturday, December 25, Christmas day. In this way, they are brought forward one week before the scheduled date. On the last day, a total of 10,549 infections. Regarding AI, the authorities reported that exceeded 500 cases for every one hundred thousand inhabitants.

Regarding the vaccination data in Portugal, more than eight million people have received the complete guideline, more than 2.5 million people have received the booster dose and almost One hundred thousand children under 12 years of age have already been vaccinated with the first dose. These are the new restrictions announced by the Prime Minister, Antonio Costa.

Teleworking and closure of nightlife, main measures

As of Saturday 25, teleworking will be mandatory throughout the country. In addition, both nightlife venues like bars they will close, just like kindergartens. In this way, the Government of Costa insisted on “containing as far as possible the Christmas celebrations.”

Mandatory restrictions as of December 25 Measures applied from December 25 to January 9 Increase in free antigen tests, from four to six per person each month.

Mandatory teleworking.

Closure of nurseries (with family support).

Closing of discos and bars (with support for companies).

Obligatory negative test for access to tourist and local accommodation establishments, weddings and baptisms, business events, cultural shows and sports venues.

Reduction of capacity in commercial establishments. Measures for December 24, 25 and 31, and January 1 Mandatory negative test for access to restaurants, casinos and New Year’s Eve parties.

Prohibition of meetings in the public thoroughfare of more than 10 people on New Year’s Eve.

Prohibition of the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads.

On the other hand, there will be greater availability of free diagnostic tests, which will increase from four to six per person each month. Capacity limitations are also established for commercial establishments, and to go to tourist accommodation establishments, sporting events, weddings and baptisms, it will be mandatory to present a negative test.

For the days of Christmas and New Year, meetings in the public highway of more than 10 people will be prohibited. In addition, the consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited and a negative test must be presented to access casinos, New Year’s Eve parties and restaurants.

These measures complement those already announced last November, when the Executive reported the decree of the state of calamity. To enter Portugal, in addition to present the COVID certificate, travelers must also present a negative test performed 48 hours before the trip if it is antigens, or 72 hours before if it is a PCR

The measures, in force until January 9

The duration of the measures will be at least two weeks, until January 9, although it will be the Government who decides if it finally opts to increase the period of restrictions or if, on the contrary, it is no longer necessary. Other measures that also were announced are the return of the use of the mask in closed spaces and test to enter residences and hospitals.

In this way, Portugal joins other European countries such as Netherlands or France applying new restrictions for Christmas. In our country, only Catalonia has opted to apply new restrictions such as the curfew, capacity limitation or the closure of nightlife, while in the The rest of the country has opted for the use of a mask outdoors, reinforcement of primary care and intensification of vaccination.