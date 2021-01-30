Friday January 29, 2021 will remain a historic day in the history of Portugal. In parliament, 136 deputies voted in favor of the law authorizing active euthanasia in the country. 78 votes were against it. A historic victory in the eyes of Socialist deputy Isabel Moreira. “This law does not force anyone, it gives everyone a choice. Each individual is responsible for his choice and we respect it”, she says.

The decision to authorize active euthanasia is official, but this practice will be closely watched. The law recalls that before the decision is taken, several doctors must give their consent. It will also require the approval of a psychiatrist if the person is not considered capable of making their own choice. Portugal becomes the fourth country in Europe to adopt this law. This was already the case in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

