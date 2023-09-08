Genoa – Paolo Piacenza is the Commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea. The nomination arrived in the late afternoon of today, 8 September.

Piacenza assumes the leadership of the first Italian port following the resignation of Paolo Emilio Signorini, new CEO of Iren Spa.

Paolo Piacenza (in the center) between Karima Delli and the mayor Marco Bucci (handle)

AdSP’s note

“Lawyer Paolo Piacenza was appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP today with decree n. 217 of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini”, reads a note released from Palazzo San Giorgio. “The choice of the lawyer Piacenza, Secretary General of the AdSP since May 2021 and former Director of State Governance, Business Plans and Subsidiary Companies, ensures the continuity of the administrative action and the implementation in the ports of jurisdiction of the Body of the strategic infrastructure investments for the country. The Extraordinary Commissioner was also assigned the commissioner functions relating to the management of the Savona – San Giuseppe di Cairo cableway. The appointment comes following the resignation of the Chairman Paolo Emilio Signorini who from 1 September 2023 holds the role of managing director and general manager of Iren SpA”.

“I thank Minister Matteo Salvini for the trust placed in me. The ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado are at the center of a transformation that assigns infrastructure and planning a strategic role for the socio-economic development of the Liguria Region and the Italian system. It is therefore with a sense of responsibility that I am about to carry out the task assigned to me by carrying on the activities of the Authority, aware of the challenges that await the entire port system”, declared the new commissioner.

Before joining AdSP in 2018, Paolo Piacenza worked as a lawyer specializing in administrative law, public contracts and public-private partnership; he held the role of Sole Director of IRESpA and was a legal expert of NARS and Dipe at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, supporting the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning.

The note of the president Toti

“I wish the new commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Piacenza, a good job, on my behalf and on behalf of the Regional Council. A choice of continuity by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi to follow up on a path already successfully started by the management of Paolo Emilio Signorini. Piacenza is a highly experienced Ligurian manager, an esteemed public administrator, who grew up professionally in the area in close contact with its socio-economic system, first as an administrator of IRE, and then alongside Paolo Emilio Signorini at the top of the Genoese port system. We have had the opportunity to appreciate the work of Piacenza and we are therefore sure that the port system will not suffer setbacks, while the authority of Signorini, gained during the emergency of the Morandi bridge, the storm crisis and the relaunch of our port system, will enrich Iren. Regione Liguria confirms its total openness to collaboration, certain that the new commissioner will fill the role in the greatest interest of the region”. Thus the president Giovanni Toti following the appointment by the ministry of Infrastructures and Transport of Paolo Piacenza as commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, awaiting the new president.