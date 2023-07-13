The maintenance dredging of the commercial port of Civitavecchia has been started in recent days, with particular reference to the section of the evolution circle of docks 23, 24 and 25. The intervention consists in the dredging of approximately 170,000 cubic meters of material (which will be transferred to the reclaimed tank already set up to the north) for the maintenance of the seabed and to reach the different depths defined by the port regulatory plan, reaching up to -15 meters in front of platform 25.

The works, for a tender amount of approximately 6 million euroswill be carried out by the temporary grouping of companies made up of La Dragaggi srl and Impresa Sacchetti Verginio srl and will end by mid-October.

All excavation activities are performed in constant coordination with the Port Authority of Civitavecchia, in order to limit any type of inconvenience to the ordinary activities of the port.