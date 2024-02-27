Ports | Helsinki's Paavo Arhinmäki proposes a new location for HAM in the city center

The Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) could find a suitable home near Kauppatori, deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) thinks.

Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) suggests that the city should investigate the possibility of moving the Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) to the old Olympic Terminal in Eteläsatama.

However, the implementation of the proposal is organically linked to important decisions about the possible transfer of shipping traffic and the new tunnel from Jätkäsaari harbor to Länsiväylä.

HAM will give up the Tennispalatsi premises in the next few years, and the working group appointed by the city office is currently mapping out alternatives. In this way, the current harbor area would have two different cultural sites next to each other, says Arhinmäki.

“When the transportation connections are good, it would inspire people to visit both. The world has experience that cultural sites operating close to each other support each other.”

Aerial view of the beach in the center of Helsinki, near Kauppatori. On the left you can see the old Warehouse Terminal, which is scheduled to be demolished. A new museum is planned to the right of it.

This one therefore, according to Arhinmäki, ship traffic should be moved out of Helsinki's South Harbor quickly. This creates a complex puzzle in different areas of Helsinki, as moving operations from one place to another requires big changes.

Transferring ship traffic to the already congested Jätkäsaari is its own question.

A new tunnel for truck traffic from the port to Länsiväylä is planned there, but the project will take a long time. The tunnel alternatives are being debated and the matter is prone to complaints.

“It is clear that when the new museum is completed, no port tunnel will be ready, no matter what the alignment option is,” says Arhinmäki.

If the order of march desired by the Port of Helsinki is followed, heavy shipping traffic will still be rumbling towards the Olympic Terminal when the new museum is completed.

According to the Port of Helsinki, before Tallinn's traffic can be concentrated in Jätkäsaari, a new terminal, a ship pier and a harbor tunnel to the Länsiväylä must be built in the Länsiporta.

Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki supports the transfer of Eteläsatama shipping traffic before the port tunnel from Jätkäsaari to Länsiväylä is put into use.

New therefore, in practice, heavy special transports would be diverted past the architecture and design museum, if the ships still went to Eteläsata. Even if most of the traffic were to be diverted to the port via another route on the south side, Arhinmäki does not think the arrangement is good.

Makasiinranta, which won the design competition, could not be built in such a situation. And the beach area would not be freed from ship traffic for people to use.

In particular, Arhinmäki is bothered by the fact that the Olympic Terminal itself would not be freed up for something else, for example HAM, in this situation.

Good an example of centralizing public cultural sites is Oslo, Arhinmäki mentions. Numerous new places to visit have been consistently built on the beaches for the pleasure of citizens and tourists.

“From the Olympic terminal you can see the entire beautiful seascape and the UNESCO World Heritage site Suomenlinna. Of course, I don't know if the terminal buildings are suitable in all respects for HAM's operations, but they are now figuring that out.”

Arhinmäki understands that the Port of Helsinki looks at changes mainly from his own perspective, but as deputy mayor he looks at the area from the perspective of the interests of the city as a whole.

“Despite everything, the center of Helsinki will not rise by making it easier to get there by car, but by enabling interesting cultural sites,” he taps.

Makasiiniranta in the center of Helsinki is currently being planned based on the “Saaret” proposal that won the architecture competition.

Design competition of the Architecture and Design Museum will open this year, and the winner will be known in the summer of 2025. Construction could start in 2027.

The Helsinki City Council just made a 60 million euro decision on the funding of the museum. The state is expected to provide the same amount of capital for the project.

The city will give the museum a plot of land at the Pakkahuoneenlaitur next to the Old Market Hall.