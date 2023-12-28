Genoa – “In many national ports, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have led to a decline in traffic with a relative decrease in shifts worked by the companies that supply the labour. The Council of Ministers has approved two important provisions on port work. In fact, it the operation of the Agency for the supply and training of work in the ports of transhipment of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and the possibility of financially supporting companies authorized to carry out port operations and services, as well as suppliers of temporary work, in national ports is extended to port authorities – also for 2024. A step forward in support of a fundamental sector for maintaining efficient trade flows and contributing to economic growth”. Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Edoardo Rixi wrote this in a note.