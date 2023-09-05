On 24 and 25 September, the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) will host an extraordinary event: the Monaco Smart and Sustainable Marina Rendezvous. This meeting is the convergence point where lenders, political leaders and innovators will come together to promote advanced technological solutions for future marinas. The event takes place under the aegis of the collective “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting,” and the YCM plays a key role as a communication platform hosting international events. Under the presidency of Prince Albert, the aim is to position the Principality as a leader in responsible yachting, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Bernard d’Alessandri, general secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco and president of the Cluster Yachting Monaco, explains: “Monaco has a long tradition of innovation, dating back to the first powerboat rallies in the 20th century. This heritage is honored during the Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe (September 13-16). We are now returning to the roots of yachting, promoting a more authentic and sustainable use of the sea. This evolution is essential for sharing values ​​with shipowners and sea lovers.”

The event is organized by Monaco Marina Management (M3) and offers the opportunity to showcase the latest innovations and promote the construction and development of marinas that respond to the ongoing energy transition. Over 250 professionals from all over the world, including entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors, port operators, developers and architects, participate to discover the latest solutions and discuss them in round tables. In addition, many startups and scaleups present their solutions in an electronic catalog available online.

The event will be enriched by the participation of numerous marinas from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Olivier Darrasson, representative of the Méditerranée du Futur investor club, will present the PLIFF (PAMEx Local Investment Finance Facility), a financial instrument for green projects in the Mediterranean, and will discuss a green electrification project for marinas.

Among the distinguished guests will be the interim CEO of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, Mohammed Al-Asir, Linos Voskarides, Director General of the Sea for the European Commission, Alessandra Priante of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, and representatives of PAMEx (Action Plan for a Mediterranean model) and of Plan Bleu-Euromed. The event is made possible thanks to the support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Extended Monaco, a government digital transition program, as well as Bombardier, MB92 Group, Xerjoff and Royal Caviar House.

The conclusion of the event, on 25 September, will be marked by the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards, which include categories for Startups & Scaleups, selected by Blumorpho, Marinas and Architects. In addition, there will be a new ideas competition to inspire architects and architecture students to create captivating, functional and sustainable waterfronts. The jury will be chaired by the famous French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte.