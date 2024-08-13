The extraordinary trend of the cruise market for the main port of call of the regional network is confirmed. With the new, historic, annual record of 3.5 million cruise passengers on the horizon, the first half of 2024 recorded an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. Civitavecchia is increasingly characterized as a ‘home port’; in fact, the percentage of cruise passengers (+16.8%) who begin and end their cruise in the port of Rome continues to grow, compared to transits which, in past years, have always taken the lion’s share. The number of berths of floating cities is also substantially increasing, hovering around 9% with 27 more berths compared to the first half of 2023.

While there is a decline in scheduled passengers (-3.9%), automotive traffic continues to expand, having seen a significant recovery right from the beginning of last year when the yards of the main Lazio airport began to fill up after the pandemic crisis. In the first six months of 2024, the percentage increase compared to 2023 is equal to 6% for a total of over 92 thousand cars moved under the policy.

As regards overall merchandise traffic, the port of Civitavecchia recorded a decrease of 17% due essentially to solid goods conditioned by coal traffic, now close to zero (-92.5%), in view of the phase out of Torrevaldaliga Nord expected by 2025.

Constantly increasing (+19%) are liquid bulk cargoes which, with the refined products that serve the “Leonardo da Vinci” airport in Fiumicino, exceed half a million tons. Traffic is also growing in the port of Fiumicino where, with an increase of 4.3%, it has gone beyond one and a half million tons.

On the other hand, the port of Gaeta is going against the trend, where solid bulk cargo is growing (+23.9%).

Overall, the freight traffic of the ports of the Lazio network, with 6,221,584 tons handled, suffered a decline of 10.5%.