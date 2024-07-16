Ports|Cruise tourists have noticed the barren appearance of Hernesaari harbor, but it has not hindered the visit itself. More tourists are upset by the port’s location.

Cruise tourists are not quite as disgusted by the ugliness of the port of Hernesaari as someone who sails on a cruise ship as a profession Jukka Kaven, who thinks that Helsinki is a “bottom quote”. Kaven shared his views at HS on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the Aidamar cruise ship from Germany anchored in Hernesaari. The stopover is short, so already in the afternoon the passengers return from their trip to Helsinki back to the alleged harshness of Hernesaari.

Do they think Hernesaari harbor is ugly?

“Yes, it’s pretty ugly here in the cruise terminal,” he admits Kathrin Baldelli.

According to Baldell, the cruise’s previous stops have been more presentable and lively. For example, in Tallinn, there were several restaurants at the port.

However, the scenery of the harbor did not dim the glow of Helsinki. None of the tourists interviewed admitted that the harsh first view had a particularly negative effect on their opinion of Helsinki.

“But if you open the balcony door in the morning and see this, you can wonder what will become of this. However, it was perfect in the city,” says Baldelli.

Kathrin Baldelli The center of Helsinki was perfect, although she describes Hernesaari harbor as ugly.

Aidamarin however, according to passengers, the distance of Hernesaari from the center is a bigger problem than ugliness – at least if you walk. I chose Apostolkyud for money saving reasons Arnold Dietrich says that a long journey takes a significant part of an otherwise short visit.

“For example, I think Riga was a bit more beautiful because we had time to see more of the city. Now we were only in town for two or three hours,” says Dietrich.

His traveling companion Juliane Terschanski the distance, on the other hand, didn’t hurt. He was so excited to see Helsinki that he didn’t miss the long walk.

Many travelers have solved the distance problem by taking a travel game. A group of passengers on bikes with the ship’s logos are swept onto the ship, and one family has skateboards with them on the trip.

Kathrin Baldelli made her way to the port on a tourist bus. According to him, he was informed on board that the ship docks a little further from the center, so he knew how to prepare for bus travel.

However, Baldelli gestures longingly in the direction of the Olympic Terminal. An arrival point closer to the center would have been “perfect”.

Werner and Marlis Schares were not bothered by the appearance of the harbor.

Port a few taxis also turn up in front of the gates. Five people emerge from one, for whom the tourist assumption is mistaken. They reveal themselves to be the ship’s workers.

The return time to the ship is reportedly very precise for the crew, and that’s why they had to rely on taxis instead of buses.

When working on cruise ships, you have been docked at one port or another. Saelik Bishesin I think Hernesaari resembles the ports of the Caribbean, and it’s obviously not a compliment.

“We travel around the world, and we constantly see new ports. This would probably get a second or third out of ten,” he scores.

Saelik Bishes (center), who works on the Aidamar ship, compares the port of Hernesaari to the Caribbean.

However, Bishes believes that Hernesaari will become more beautiful once the construction work is completed.

“Maybe in a few years the place has developed and looks nice”, Bishes thinks.

Among other things, apartments, restaurants, cafes and a beach are planned for Hernesaari. Housing construction will start in 2027, which means that the harsh outlook will not recede in the next few years.