Born on September 25, 1877 in Guaymas, Sonora, Plutarco Elías Calles He developed his early life as teacherprior to the outbreak of the Revolution.

During the armed conflict, Streets He became a prominent social, political and military leader. His role in the war was fundamental to the overthrow of the old regime in the northwest of the country. He Gen. Elías Calles laid the foundations for the victory of theSonorans” in the Revolution through the Agua Prieta Plan. It was in this same city where Streets defeated the Northern Divisioncommanded by Francisco Villadespite being outnumbered by more than four to one.

One of the highlights of the legacy of Streets was his commitment to agrarian reform and the creation of the ejido system. As President of Mexico from 1924 to 1928, Streets He promoted policies that sought to redistribute land more equitably among peasants, destroy large estates, and provide greater legal protections through the special regime of social agrarian property. The ejido marked a milestone in the history of Mexico, was a world reference, and continues to be a fundamental pillar of the country’s agricultural life. His vision of a new reality for the sector included not only the redistribution of landbut also investment in infrastructure and technology to boost prosperity, innovation and well-being in rural areas.

His defense of secularism, separation of church and stateand modernization continue to be the bases for seeking public, secular and quality education in Mexico. Likewise, this principle promoted, despite the reaction and inertia, a social and political reality closer to reason and science, which opened the doors to the renewal of the Mexican State.

It is important, in addition to pointing out its merits, to remember that the exercise of power at the hands of the “Maximum Boss” became excessive and authoritarian. The presidential and hegemonic system sitting with the PNR, opened the doors to the soft tricolor dictatorship that Mexico shook just a few years ago. The persecution of indigenous communities, the opposition, and their attempt to perpetuate themselves in power are also aspects of the legacy of Plutarco Elías Calles that we must remember to ensure that the Mexican State does not once again become a tool of repression under the will of one man.

