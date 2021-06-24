All the data, condensed and analyzed, from the most complete survey that assesses Brazilian reading behavior, are in the book Portraits of Reading from Brazil 5, which will be released on June 28, at 7 pm, by Instituto Pró-Livro, with a virtual chat with some of the authors of the book reviews. The work will be published by Editora Sextante and made available for download on the IPL website.

What makes people read a book, what they actually read, who are the encouragers, the space that digital editions have gained, access to the book and the importance of libraries are some of the themes that gain light and detail from the perspective of different approaches, on the results of the 5th edition of the Reading Portraits Survey in Brazil, carried out by Instituto Pró-Livro, in partnership with Itaú Cultural and applied by Ibope Inteligência, nationwide between the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020. São Analyzes that draw attention to the challenges that government and society face in creating a reader and critical society.

+ Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands in the world, Kantar research shows

It is necessary to emphasize the importance that books have in each person’s life. And the work that is being released can be used to guide actions aimed at training readers, promoting reading and access to the book.

The Reading Portraits of Brazil 5 shows a panel of different interpretations of the study results. The idea is to provoke a reflection on the enormous challenges, so that the current scenario can be improved.

“We hope that this broad analysis of the research results will inform studies, guide assessments and the formulation of public policies and actions by the government, civil society and the production chain”, says Zoara Failla, research coordinator and organizer of the book.

The book features guests who thoroughly analyze the impact of public policies over the last decade. They also promote reflections on the paths to be followed so that effective advances can be registered in terms of fostering and improving reading indicators.

According to Zoara, the authors have different approaches and insertions in the area of ​​reading and access to books, but discuss the research results from the same perspective, that reading is a tool for unrestricted access to human knowledge, to science, to culture, to the ability to critique and read the world, essential for a democratic and plural society, and that literature awakens empathy for the other.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach